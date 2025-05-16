Published: May 16, 2025, 12:49 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:49 IST

Indian actor Rahul Bhat has returned to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the third time, marking a major career milestone, the announcement of his Hollywood debut, Lost and Found in Kumbh with a teaser launch.

Rahul made his Cannes debut in 2013 with Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly, a hard-hitting thriller that premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section. A decade later, he returned in 2023 with Kennedy, which received widespread acclaim and a 7-minute standing ovation, cementing his position as a global performer to watch.

This year, Bhat takes a bold new leap with Lost and Found in Kumbh— a cross-cultural narrative set against the vibrant backdrop of India’s Kumbh Mela. The film marks his Hollywood Debut, making his return to Cannes all the more meaningful.

Speaking about the moment, Rahul said:

"It feels like a true homecoming. The Kennedy days hold a special place in my heart, and returning to Cannes with Lost and Found in Kumbh feels just as magical. Sharing the first glimpse of our film here is both an announcement and a celebration.”*

Bhat’s Cannes journey reflects his growing influence not only in Indian cinema but now also on the international stage. Rahul Bhat kicked off the year with the success of Black Warrant, one of the most successfull and critically acclaimed shows of the year