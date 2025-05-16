Published: May 16, 2025, 06:56 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:56 IST

Story highlights Global influencer Masoom Minawala made a striking red appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The blogger chose to wear her outfit designed by Arpita Mehta.

Show Full Article

An entrepreneur, global influencer, and content creator, Masoom Minawala made a splashing appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The fashion icon's outfit represented an interplay of tradition and modernity.

Masoon Minawala looked stunning in a custom-made strapless gown by Indian designer Arpita Mehta. The outfit is drenched in intricate mirrorwork, gold Kasab, and fine cutdana embroidery, which was woven into a geometric pattern with delicate floral insertions.

With soft tomes of beige and gold, the gown is tribute to the cities of Gujarat and Rajasthan. In addition, a sleek mettalic sash neckline brings out the whisper of old-world glamour with much sophistication. Representing India, Masoom Minawala seamlessly bridges Indian aesthetics with international appeal. The overall look was completed with a clutch and minimal jewellery by valliyan.

Also read: Cannes Festival bans actor accused of rape

View this post on Instagram

For the unversed, Masoom had represented India at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 and was also a speaker at TEDxYouth@Wilrijk in Belgium.

Masoom Minawala began her fashion journey as the founder and CEO of Style Fiesta, one of India's first fashion e-commerce portals. She also an equity partner and lead innovation & strategy at the e-commerce start-up The Cai Store.

Masoom has also worked with more than 500 brands across the globe in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries. Her clients also include luxury fashion choices such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bvlgari, Estee Lauder, Samsung, BMW, and Airbnb. Moreover, to represent Indian designers on the global stage, she has also collaborated with homegrown fashion brands to help them achieve business growth with my initiative #SupportIndianDesigners, which has over 300K posts and has generated conservations for small businesses in less than a year.