A French parliamentary inquiry into the entertainment industry published its findings last month, with MPs concluding that abuse of performers was "endemic".
Inquiry chair Sandrine Rousseau, an outspoken feminist lawmaker from The Greens party, called on Cannes Festival to set an example in stamping out sexual abuse, as well as physical and psychological violence.
