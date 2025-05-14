Published: May 14, 2025, 03:58 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 03:58 IST

The filmmaker, who won the Grand Prix last year for her film All We Imagine As Light at the festival, will serve as a jury member at Cannes 2025 along with actors like Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and others.

Award-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia returned to the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member on Tuesday. The filmmaker, who won the Grand Prix last year for her film All We Imagine As Light at the festival, will serve as a jury member at Cannes 2025 along with actors like Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and others.

On the opening night of the festival on Tuesday evening, Kapadia exuded understated charm and gave Boss Lady vibes dressed in a sharply tailored, deconstructed plaid suit by Rishta designer Arjun Saluja, an ensemble that redefined what red carpet dressing can look like when intellect meets intention.

Styled by long-time friend and frequent collaborator Indrakshi Pattanaik, Payal’s look drew inspiration from 1980s power dressing but with a subtle, contemporary edge.

The suit, in muted grey tones, was understated and a stark contrast from the frills that one is used to witnessing at the Cannes red carpet. The design also aligned seamlessly with this year’s Cannes dress code, which encouraged pared-down, classic looks over extravagance. Payal broke the monotony of grey with a heavy silver neckpiece, which added a traditional twist to her modern uber chic outfit.

Earlier in the day, Payal appeared alongside fellow jury members for a photocall in a blue blouse and a red asymmetrical skirt ensemble by designer Payal Khandwala, who also dressed the director for her appearance on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2025 ceremony earlier this year.

