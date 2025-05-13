Before Payal Kapadia, these Indian stars were part of the Cannes jury, see pics

Pragati Awasthi Written By

The much-awaited Cannes film festival has started, and some of the finest films from across the world will be screened at this year's festival. As the festival begins, here we take a look at Indians who have been part of the Cannes jury.

1 / 14 (Photograph: ) Payal Kapadia After last year’s feat with the film All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia is in Cannes as a jury member this year. In 2024, Kapadia’s film won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024.

2 / 14 (Photograph: ) Deepika Padukone In 2022, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was one of the jury members at the Cannes Film Festival. The other members of the team were: Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier, and president Vincent London.

3 / 14 (Photograph: ) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has graced the Cannes red carpet multiple times in her career, was the first female Indian actress to walk the star-studded red carpet, and the first Indian star to part of a notable member of the Cannes jury.

4 / 14 (Photograph: ) Sharmila Tagore In the year 2009, Bollywood veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was appointed as a jury member. Not only for her work in Hindi cinema, but Tagore is also well-known for her work in Bengali cinema. In the year 1962, her Bengali film titled Devi, which was directed by ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray, was nominated for its highest award, Palme d'Or.

5 / 14 (Photograph: ) Nandita Das After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the second Indian actor who was chosen as a jury member at the coveted 58th Cannes festival was Nandita Das. The filmmaker and director is known for her film Fire, a critically acclaimed movie about a lesbian love story co-starring Shabana Azmi.

6 / 14 (Photograph: ) Shekhar Kapur Acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur, who has given the world some outstanding movies like 'Mr India', 'Bandit Queen', 'Elizabeth' that will be cherished for life long. In the year 2010, he was invited as a jury member. Years before his invitation, Kapur's highly appreciated film 'Bandit Queen' was presented at Cannes in the year 1994.

7 / 14 (Photograph: ) Vidya Balan A decade after her debut, Bollywood known actress Vidya Balan was called in the year 2013 to attend the Cannes festival as a jury member.

