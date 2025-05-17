Published: May 17, 2025, 04:20 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 04:20 IST

Story highlights Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in an off shoulder red gown at Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress represented India as part of Red Sea Film Foundation.

Looking like million dollars, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a red gown for the Woman in Cinema gala. The actress walked the red carpet and posed for the camera as well.

Jacqueline Fernandez exuded elegance and glamour in a strapless red gown. The masterpiece was designed by Nicole and Felicia. The perfectly structured corset top had intricate details at the back, which reminded of the vintage era. She completed her look with a diamond jewellery set, minimal makeup up and bold red lipstick, with sleek hair bun.

The actress even shared few glimpses from the event on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I have no words to describe how humbles I am to have been an honouree for ‘Women in Cinema’ with @redseafilm at Cannes. Cinema is my love my passion and means everything to me! Thank you for acknowledging us and raising us up to reach new heights globally now. Women supporting women and empowering each other in our film industry is what i truly believe in. Thank you so much for making me a part of this imperative and beautiful initiative. Merci".

Jacqueline's first day at Cannes 2025 added to the India'a list of celebrities attending the event. Representing India among six other global honourees, she was celebrated for her contribution to cinema.

The actress looked stunning on the red carpet in a white shirt which was adorned with mettalic silver chains. The silver armour was a bold, sculptural ensemble fused structure which gave a edgy look.