The Queen is here! On Day 4 of Cannes Film Festival 2025, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet looking stunning in an all white-silver strapless gown. The celebrated actress and humanitarian made a stunning entry at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Eddington. This year, Jolie returns to the festival as Cannes Godmother

At Cannes 2025, the Oscar-winning actress dons the prestigious role of godmother for the milestone 25th-anniversary edition of the Trophée Chopard, an honour dedicated to celebrating the brightest new talents in international cinema.

Jolie will present the coveted honour at an exclusive dinner and awards ceremony. The event is co-hosted by Cannes Film Festival luminaries President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux, alongside Chopard's Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele, and will see rising stars Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett honoured for their promising careers.

The selection of Jolie as godmother has been warmly received by the Chopard family. Caroline Scheufele in an earlier statement had expressed her happiness and said, "I am so happy to welcome Angelina Jolie as our Trophée Chopard Godmother. Her amazing film career and dedication to making a difference in the world make her an ideal role model. I know the rising talents we honor this year will be inspired by her journey and advice."

Jolie herself has expressed what this honour means to her. “I am honoured to be Godmother at the Cannes Film Festival,” said Jolie. “I am pleased to have a moment to recognise young artists and their exceptional work.” Her words highlight the importance of mentorship and recognition in the often-challenging path to cinematic success.

Established in 2001 by the luxury jeweller Chopard, the Trophée Chopard recognises and celebrates emerging actors poised for international acclaim. Each year, it spotlights an actress and an actor whose early work signals a significant future in film.

The Trophée Chopard has been given to Marion Cotillard, who later won an Oscar, and Diane Kruger, who earned an acting award at Cannes. Léa Seydoux was honoured with the Palme d’Or, Niels Schneider received a César Award, and both Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley garnered Oscar nominations after being recognised by Chopard.

Angelina Jolie now joins an interesting list of previous godmothers and godfathers who have presented the Trophée Chopard. Global stars like Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Zhang Ziyi, Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, and Sean Penn have been associated with this award earlier. In 2024, Demi Moore presented the awards to Sophie Wilde and Mike Faist.