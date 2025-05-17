Published: May 17, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:29 IST

Story highlights Joaquin Phoenix was moved to tears after he received five-minute standing ovation from the audience for his film Eddington. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler.

As Ari Aster's Eddington saw its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the reviewers sat still so as not to miss any of that magic on the screen. As the film ended, it got a five-minute standing ovation for the film.

Eddington struck a chord with the audience who viewed the film and Joaquin was visibly overwhelmed by the acknowledgement. The actor appeared emotional and struggled to hold back tears as the applause continued for quite some time. The Oscar winner was looking dapper in a classic tuxedo with a bowtie. He completed his look with black formal shoes.

te amo joaquin phoenix 🥹🤏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xr9PDVTsR6

The director who moved the audience's response said, "I don't know what to say. I don't know what you think. I feel very privileged to be here. This is a dream come true. I don't know. Sorry?".

This is not the first time the actor has received a standing ovation. Joaquin also got an eight-minute standing ovation for Joker, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. The audience was so impressed by his performance in the film, that they stood and applauded for till his name appeared in the credits.

Eddington is a contemporary Western film that tells the story of a stand-off between a small-town sheriff and mayor in Eddington, New York. Apart from Joaquin Phoenix, the film also features Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Micheal Ward, William Belleau, and Cameron Mann among others.

The story follows the political and social turmoil in the fictional city of Eddington, New Mexico, which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Helmed by Ari Aster, the movie is set to release in theatres on July 18, 2025, in the United States.