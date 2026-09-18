/India ‘deeply concerned’ as Houthi strikes hit Saudi civilian & energy sites

India has expressed deep concern over a sharp escalation in Yemen & condemned attacks on Saudi territory, including an attempted strike near the holy city of Makkah, saying the violence threatens regional stability and a vital shipping lane.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi on Friday that New Delhi viewed the latest attacks as unacceptable. “We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in Yemen. We condemn the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities, as well as the attempted attack on the holy city of Makkah,” he said.

“Such attacks undermine regional security and stability and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb and are unacceptable to us. We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

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The remarks followed a week of intensified fighting between Yemen based Houthis & Saudi-backed forces. Saudi authorities said Houthi missiles and drones struck cities in the south of the kingdom earlier this month, hitting energy and civilian infrastructure and injuring dozens of people, including women and children.

Saudi air defences later intercepted a drone south of Makkah, according to the Saudi-led coalition. Riyadh called the security of Islam’s two holiest sites a “red line.” The Houthis denied targeting Makkah, saying their operations were aimed at oil facilities & military bases.

The Bab-el-Mandeb strait, at the southern end of the Red Sea, is one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints. It carries a large share of Europe-Asia trade and energy shipments. Attacks or threats in the area raise costs for shippers and can disrupt oil and cargo flows, a particular concern for India, which relies on Gulf energy supplies and has a large expatriate population in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed escalating situation by Houthis with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the recent BRICS summit.