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India ‘deeply concerned’ as Houthi strikes hit Saudi civilian & energy sites

Siddhant Sibbal
Authored By Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 19:46 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 19:46 IST
India ‘deeply concerned’ as Houthi strikes hit Saudi civilian & energy sites

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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India expressed deep concern over Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian sites, energy infrastructure, and Makkah, warning that the escalating Yemeni conflict threatens regional stability and vital Red Sea shipping lanes.

 

India has expressed deep concern over a sharp escalation in Yemen & condemned attacks on Saudi territory, including an attempted strike near the holy city of Makkah, saying the violence threatens regional stability and a vital shipping lane.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi on Friday that New Delhi viewed the latest attacks as unacceptable. “We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in Yemen. We condemn the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities, as well as the attempted attack on the holy city of Makkah,” he said.

“Such attacks undermine regional security and stability and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb and are unacceptable to us. We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

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The remarks followed a week of intensified fighting between Yemen based Houthis & Saudi-backed forces. Saudi authorities said Houthi missiles and drones struck cities in the south of the kingdom earlier this month, hitting energy and civilian infrastructure and injuring dozens of people, including women and children.

Saudi air defences later intercepted a drone south of Makkah, according to the Saudi-led coalition. Riyadh called the security of Islam’s two holiest sites a “red line.” The Houthis denied targeting Makkah, saying their operations were aimed at oil facilities & military bases.

The Bab-el-Mandeb strait, at the southern end of the Red Sea, is one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints. It carries a large share of Europe-Asia trade and energy shipments. Attacks or threats in the area raise costs for shippers and can disrupt oil and cargo flows, a particular concern for India, which relies on Gulf energy supplies and has a large expatriate population in the region.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed escalating situation by Houthis with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the recent BRICS summit.

The flare-up comes as fighting inside Yemen has intensified, and against the backdrop of a wider West Asian conflict that has already constrained shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned the incident near Makkah.

About the Author

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...Read More

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