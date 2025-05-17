Published: May 17, 2025, 05:44 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
On the occasion of Bill Paxton's birthday, let's take a look at the late actor's contributions to Hollywood. From Twister to Titanic, 8 acclaimed roles played by Emmy nominated actor.
1 / 16
(Photograph:)
Twister
Twister tells the story of Joe Harding and Bill come together despite their personal differences to develop a weather system by putting themselves in the paths of violent tornadoes. Helmed by Jan de Bont, the film also stars Helen Hunt, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes.
2 / 16
(Photograph:)
Tombstone
Tombstone follows the story of a lawman whose plan to retire gets thawed by the kind of outlaws he was once famous for eliminating. Helmed by George P Cosmatos, the film also features Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott and Dana Delany.
3 / 16
(Photograph:)
Apollo 13
The film tells the story of astronauts Lovell, Haise and Swigert of the Apollo 13 moon mission find themselves stranded when their spacecraft gets damaged. Helmed by Ron Howard, the film tells the story of Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise and Brett Cullen.
4 / 16
(Photograph:)
Titanic
Titanic follows the story of two young individuals from completely different backgrounds meet and fall in love on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the unsinkable RMS Titanic. Helmed by James Cameron, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates and Bernard Hill.
5 / 16
(Photograph:)
Vertical Limit
Vertical Limit follows the story of three climbers after they are trapped in an ice cave near the top of K2. The survival game becomes the main crux of the film. Helmed by Martin Campbell, the film features Chris O'Donnell, Nicholas Leo and David Hayman among others.
6 / 16
(Photograph:)
Haven
Haven tells the story of few individuals whose life intersect violent chain of events that turns tranquility into chaos. Helmed by Frank E Flowers, the film features Orlando Bloom, Zoe Saldana, Victor Rasuk and Robert Wisom.
7 / 16
(Photograph:)
Aliens
Science fiction film Aliens tells the story of a human crew on moon encounter a bunch of alien creatures . Directed by James Cameron, the movie also features Sigourney Weaver, Paul Reiser, Carrie Henn and William Hope.
8 / 16
(Photograph:)
Edge of Tomorrow
Edge of Tomorrow, directed by Doug Liman, tells the story of Bill Cage, stuck in time loop reliving the day he died, unless he can find a way to both survive and defeat the alien invaders. The film stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Tony Way and Lara Pulver.
9 / 16
(Photograph:)
Twister
Twister tells the story of Joe Harding and Bill come together despite their personal differences to develop a weather system by putting themselves in the paths of violent tornadoes. Helmed by Jan de Bont, the film also stars Helen Hunt, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes.
10 / 16
(Photograph:)
Tombstone
Tombstone follows the story of a lawman whose plan to retire gets thawed by the kind of outlaws he was once famous for eliminating. Helmed by George P Cosmatos, the film also features Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott and Dana Delany.
11 / 16
(Photograph:)
Apollo 13
The film tells the story of astronauts Lovell, Haise and Swigert of the Apollo 13 moon mission find themselves stranded when their spacecraft gets damaged. Helmed by Ron Howard, the film tells the story of Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise and Brett Cullen.
12 / 16
(Photograph:)
Titanic
Titanic follows the story of two young individuals from completely different backgrounds meet and fall in love on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the unsinkable RMS Titanic. Helmed by James Cameron, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates and Bernard Hill.
13 / 16
(Photograph:)
Vertical Limit
Vertical Limit follows the story of three climbers after they are trapped in an ice cave near the top of K2. The survival game becomes the main crux of the film. Helmed by Martin Campbell, the film features Chris O'Donnell, Nicholas Leo and David Hayman among others.
14 / 16
(Photograph:)
Haven
Haven tells the story of few individuals whose life intersect violent chain of events that turns tranquility into chaos. Helmed by Frank E Flowers, the film features Orlando Bloom, Zoe Saldana, Victor Rasuk and Robert Wisom.
15 / 16
(Photograph:)
Aliens
Science fiction film Aliens tells the story of a human crew on moon encounter a bunch of alien creatures . Directed by James Cameron, the movie also features Sigourney Weaver, Paul Reiser, Carrie Henn and William Hope.
16 / 16
(Photograph:)
Edge of Tomorrow
Edge of Tomorrow, directed by Doug Liman, tells the story of Bill Cage, stuck in time loop reliving the day he died, unless he can find a way to both survive and defeat the alien invaders. The film stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Tony Way and Lara Pulver.