Story highlights At the recent premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise praised Ana De Armas's John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is not a stranger when it comes to promoting movies, not just his movies, but all good movies. At the recent premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, he praised Ana De Armas's John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

There have been a lot of rumours floating around that Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are dating after they were spotted together in London. When asked about it on Good Morning America, Ana De Armas simply said that she and Cruise were working on "a few projects" together.

Whatever the case may be, Tom Cruise, while attending the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, praised Ballerina saying, "I just saw the movie — it kicks ass."

Ballerina is set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will feature an extended cameo from Keanu Reeves as John Wick. It follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), an assassin-in-training under the Director of the Ruska Roma, who is on the trail of her father's killer.

Ballerina boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda and is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the movie is the final instalment in the franchise and has been receiving glowing praise from critics and audiences since its release.