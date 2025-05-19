Urvashi Rautela's second appearance at Cannes red carpet this year has once again caught the attention of netizens as she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. The video of her from the prestigious film festival went viral on within no time.

Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe glitch at Cannes 2025, netizens react

Urvashi stole the limelight in a black taffeta couture gown. But in the viral clip, eagle-eyed netizens soon noticed a small tear in the sheer mesh just below her left shoulder, which exposed a small patch of her skin. Soon after the video was shared, netizens had mixed reaction.

Few loved her fashion choice despite the mishap, while many found it unacceptable. One user wrote, "The stitching was horrible and the dress tore at her underarms". Another user wrote, "Urvashi in black is not fashion, it's fatal attraction. Aag bhi sharma jaaye". "She is really looking pretty", wrote the third user.

Urvashi's first appearance at Cannes trolled

Urvashi Rautela made a glamorous appearance at Cannes to attend the screening of the film Partir un Jour (Leave One Day). Her fashion choice created quite a buzz on social media. She was seen wearing a strapless gown with intricate designs in blue, red, and yellow shades. To complete her look, she wore a beautiful tiara and carried a parrot-shaped clutch, by Judith Leiber, which comes at the staggering price of $5,495 (Rs 4 lakh approximately).