Babil Khan grabbed headlines after last month he had an emotional breakdown on social media. Although he later deleted it, netizens were concerned about his mental health. In the latest development, the actor has now backed out from Sai Rajesh's upcoming project.

Babil Khan announces his exit from the film

The Qala actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a post in which he wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned.

"Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together", Babil Khan added. He, however, closed the comment section.

Why did Babil Khan delete his previous post on social media?

In the video (now deleted) Babil Khan spoke about the bullying he faced in the film industry saying, "What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many names. Bollywood is so f***. Bollywood is so screwed".

He further said, "Bollywood is the fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are few people who want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you how much more, so much more, I have so much more to give you".

Later, his team issued a statement and cleared that the video was misinterpreted and many celebrities including Ananya Panday came out in support of Babil.