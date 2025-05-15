Published: May 15, 2025, 09:35 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:35 IST

Story highlights The announcement about Aamir and Hirani's new project comes at a time when rumour mills suggest that SS Rajamouli is making a Phalke biopic starring NTR Jr. Bollywood | Entertainment

Indian filmmakers seem to have suddenly woken up to the idea of making films of Dadasaheb Phalke. Considered as Father of Indian cinema, Phalke contributed immensely to Indian cinema when it was still new in the country. Now, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani has all set to make a biopic on him. The announcement comes at a time when rumour mills suggest that SS Rajamouli is making a Phalke biopic starring NTR Jr.

Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani have previously given us blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK. The actor-filmmaker Dou’s new film is based on a man who is considered a pioneer in Indian cinema.

The new film is reportedly set against the backdrop of independence struggle and the story unfolds an extraordinary journey of an artist, who from scratch, against all odds, goes on to give birth to the largest indigenous film industry in the world.

The filming is slated to begin in October 2025. Aamir Khan will start preparing for his part soon after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. VFX studios from LA have already created AI designs for the era and period of the film.

Rajkumar Hirani with Abhijat Joshi and two other writers Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj have been working on this script for the last 4 years.

Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar has been supportive of the project and has provided major anecdotes from Dadasaheb Phalke’s life.