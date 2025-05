Indian filmmakers seem to have suddenly woken up to the idea of making films of Dadasaheb Phalke. Considered as Father of Indian cinema, Phalke contributed immensely to Indian cinema when it was still new in the country. Now, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani has all set to make a biopic on him. The announcement comes at a time when rumour mills suggest that SS Rajamouli is making a Phalke biopic starring NTR Jr.