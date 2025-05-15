Published: May 15, 2025, 07:49 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 07:49 IST

Story highlights Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli are reportedly working together again, this time on a Dada Saheb Phalke biopic. The duo last collaborated on the blockbuster RRR.

Show Full Article

Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli are reportedly working together again, this time on a Dada Saheb Phalke biopic. The duo last collaborated on the blockbuster RRR and are now reportedly in talks to work on a biopic on the legendary Dada Saheb Phalke, considered the father of Indian cinema.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the project will be called Made in India and produced by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya under SS Rajamouli's guidance. Jr. NTR will be playing the lead, and Rajamouli is also involved in the scripting process.

For the uninitiated, Dada Saheb Phalke is a writer, director and producer, who made the first ever Indian film Raja Harishchandra and would go on to make 94 films throughout his illustrious career. His contributions to Indian cinema earned him the title "Father of Indian Cinema."

Made in India is expected to be officially announced soon. Both Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli are busy with their upcoming projects. Jr. NTR is currently working on KGF director Prashanth Neel's Dragon, which is a period drama set in Bangladesh. The actor will also be wrapping up his portions for his upcoming Bollywood debut, WAR 2, where he will be sharing the big screen with Hrithik Roshan.

As for Rajamouli, the director is busy with his next project, a two-parter starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The movie has a reported budget of ₹1000 crores ($114 million), and the first part is expected to be released worldwide in 2027.