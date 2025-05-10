War 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the year. Fans across India are excited to see Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR sharing the big screen for the first time, and now, according to a new report, the duo will be filming a dance-off for the movie soon.

A sequel with star power

The movie is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and will mark Jr. NTR’s Bollywood debut. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Kiara Advani.

Dance-off in Mumbai

Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are known for their dance skills, and according to 123 Telugu, the duo will be shooting a dance-off for War 2 in June at Yash Raj Studios. The shoot was originally planned for March but was postponed after Hrithik sustained a leg injury.

Busy schedules ahead

Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are busy with their other upcoming projects. Hrithik is busy with the pre-production for Krrish 4, the next instalment in the beloved superhero franchise. The movie will also mark the actor's directorial debut.

As for Jr. NTR, the actor is busy with his upcoming project Dragon, with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Jr. NTR will be playing a hero figure who comes to the aid of Telugu immigrants in Bangladesh. The movie is also rumoured to focus on the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet.

