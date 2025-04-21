The producers of the highly anticipated NTR31 Dragon shared a BTS picture of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel from the sets of the upcoming movie. Jr NTR joined the sets for the movie yesterday, which will begin filming tomorrow in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City.

Advertisment

Jr NTR joined the sets after he wrapped filming his Bollywood debut, War 2, in which he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War.

Advertisment

Also Read: NTR31: Jr NTR joins the sets of Prashanth Neel's 'Dragon'

First-time collaboration

Dragon is the movie's current working title and the 31st film for Jr NTR. The movie also marks his first collaboration with director Prashanth Neel, who directed blockbusters like KGF and Salaar. The movie was officially announced in August 2024 and is scheduled for a January 2026 release.

Advertisment

Also Read: Happy Birthday James McAvoy: From Atonement to Split, here are 6 must-watch movies by the actor

What is Dragon about?

Neel revealed when the movie was announced that Dragon would be a period action movie set in 1960s Bangladesh, which was a difficult time in the country's history. Jr NTR is rumoured to play a hero figure who comes to the aid of Telugu immigrants in Bangladesh. There is also speculation that the movie will focus on the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet.

Also Read: Vincy Aloshious doubles down won't take back complaint against Shine Tom Chacko

So far, actress Rukmini Vasanth is the only other confirmed member of the cast. There are insider reports that Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon have been approached for roles.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde shares a peek into Rukmini from gangster drama Retro with Suriya