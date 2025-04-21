Pooja Hegde shared a video from her upcoming film Retro and fans couldn’t wait to shower all the love on her look.

Advertisment

The actress looked beautiful in the video. She plays the role of a girl named Rukmini opposite Suriya in the film. The trailer of the film also released recently.

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro is slated to release on May 1.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a video in which she is seen wearing a saree and dressed up like a married woman. She wrote, “yours Rukmini" in the caption.

Advertisment

Fans wrote on the video, “Looking so gorgeous and beautiful." Another wrote, “beautiful as always."

Retro trailer

Advertisment

Retro trailer shows Suriya playing a local gangster who fights goons despite his promise to let go of his rowdy lifestyle to his ladylove, played by Pooja Hegde.

In the trailer, Suriya’s character reflects, “Our separated lives over the past years almost changed her into a Buddha, and me into a demon."

Other films

In addition to Retro, Pooja is busy with a film with Varun Dhawan. Produced by David Dhawan, the film is titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film promises a blend of comedy, music, and mayhem.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also boasts an impressive ensemble cast – Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar.