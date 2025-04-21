Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious says that she will not take back her complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko. The actress filed a complaint against the actor for misbehaving with her while under the influence of drugs during the filming of their upcoming movie Soothravakyam.

Shine Tom Chacko under arrest

The complaint was filed with various Malayalam film bodies, including the Kerala Film Chamber's Internal Complaints Committee and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). This led to a police investigation that resulted in Shine Tom Chacko's arrest.

Authorities confirmed that Chacko has been booked under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for drug consumption and criminal conspiracy.

Apology for the leak accusation

Vincy Aloshious had expressed disappointment after her confidential complaint was leaked to the media. She later apologised for accusing Kerala Film Chamber's general secretary, Saji Nanthiyatu, of leaking the information.

"I was under the impression that the general secretary of the film chamber had revealed the accused's name despite my request to keep the complaint confidential. However, I would like to offer my apologies to Saji Nanthiyattu and will cooperate with the monitoring committee led by the film chamber."

In her statement to the press, the actress expressed regret in the accusation against Saji, saying that she was led to believe that he was the source of the leak and also added that she will not remove her complaint and will cooperate with authorities during the investigation.

This is not the first time Shine Tom Chacko has been involved in a drug-related controversy. In January 2015, the actor, along with four women, was arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics, but he was acquitted of all charges in 2025.

