Advertisment
Subscribe
Entertainment

Happy Birthday James McAvoy: From Atonement to Split, here are 6 must-watch movies by the actor

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

James McAvoy has given some powerful performances. So we decided to take a look at six movies where he knocked it out of the park, and they are a must-watch.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Achu Krishnan
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

James McAvoy has given some powerful performances. So we decided to take a look at six movies where he knocked it out of the park, and they are a must-watch.

profile image
by Achu Krishnan
by Achu Krishnan
James
James McAvoy movies
1/7

From Atonement to Split, here are 6 much-watch movies by the actor

Actor James McAvoy is celebrating his 46th birthday today. In a career spanning three decades, McAvoy has given some powerful performances. So we decided to take a look at six movies where he knocked it out of the park.

Filth (2013)
Filth (2013)
2/7

Filth (2013)

The actor's portrayal of Bruce "Robbo" Robertson, a highly dysfunctional police detective in this dark comedy, is gritty and chaotic and is one of the boldest performances from the actor's career.

Atonement (2007)
Atonement (2007)
3/7

Atonement (2007)

In this heartbreaking period drama, McAvoy plays the role of Robbie Turner. His performance is both gut-wrenching and warm, and will stay with me long after the credits roll.

Advertisment
The Last King of Scotland (2006)
The Last King of Scotland (2006)
4/7

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The movie is based on true events and James McAvoy plays Nicholas Garrigan, a young doctor who finds himself in the inner circle of violent dictator Idi Amin. McAvoy puts forth a powerful performance that holds its own with Forest Whitaker’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Amin.

Welcome to the Punch (2013)
Welcome to the Punch (2013)
5/7

Welcome to the Punch (2013)

The actor shines in this sleek action movie as detective Max Lewinsky, who is on the hunt for a dangerous criminal. This is one of McAvoy's most underrated performances.

Penelope (2006)
Penelope (2006)
6/7

Penelope (2006)

McAvoy plays the role of the charming John "Johnny" Martin in this modern-day fairytale that blends charm and heart.

Advertisment
Split (2016)
Split (2016)
7/7

Split (2016)

Arguably the best performance of the actor's career, McAvoy plays a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder and effortlessly switches between them, making this movie a must-watch.

Split James McAvoy
profile image
by Achu Krishnan
by Achu Krishnan
Advertisment
Subscribe