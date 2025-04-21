Happy Birthday James McAvoy: From Atonement to Split, here are 6 must-watch movies by the actor

From Atonement to Split, here are 6 much-watch movies by the actor
Actor James McAvoy is celebrating his 46th birthday today. In a career spanning three decades, McAvoy has given some powerful performances. So we decided to take a look at six movies where he knocked it out of the park.
Filth (2013)
The actor's portrayal of Bruce "Robbo" Robertson, a highly dysfunctional police detective in this dark comedy, is gritty and chaotic and is one of the boldest performances from the actor's career.
Atonement (2007)
In this heartbreaking period drama, McAvoy plays the role of Robbie Turner. His performance is both gut-wrenching and warm, and will stay with me long after the credits roll.
The Last King of Scotland (2006)
The movie is based on true events and James McAvoy plays Nicholas Garrigan, a young doctor who finds himself in the inner circle of violent dictator Idi Amin. McAvoy puts forth a powerful performance that holds its own with Forest Whitaker’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Amin.
Welcome to the Punch (2013)
The actor shines in this sleek action movie as detective Max Lewinsky, who is on the hunt for a dangerous criminal. This is one of McAvoy's most underrated performances.
Penelope (2006)
McAvoy plays the role of the charming John "Johnny" Martin in this modern-day fairytale that blends charm and heart.
Split (2016)
Arguably the best performance of the actor's career, McAvoy plays a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder and effortlessly switches between them, making this movie a must-watch.