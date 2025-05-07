What's cooking? South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is currently in Mumbai, and he recently took some time to visit Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan at his residence. This unexpected get-together has sent fans into a frenzy, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration between the two powerhouse actors.

The buzz on social media began after a picture of the Pushpa star with Aamir Khan started circulating online.

Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan in Mumbai

On Wednesday (May 7), a fan account on X shared a picture of Aamir and Arjun posing with a fan. Both superstars were dressed casually - Arjun wore a white T-shirt and black pants, while Aamir sported a blue printed kurta.

As expected, the photo quickly went viral, prompting netizens to speculate about a potential project.

One user commented, ''ANYTHING IS COOKING ??''

Aamir Khan in Allu Arjun's AA22XA6?

After the mega-success of Pushap 2, Allu is preparing for his next project, tentatively titled AA22XA6. Since the announcement, the project has been widely discussed by his millions of fans. With the new viral photo of Aamir and Allu together, fans are wondering whether the Bollywood superstar might make a cameo in the upcoming film.

For the next movie, Arjun will collaborate with director Atlee.

In a statement, Atlee said, “This is the film I have always dreamed of making and it’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in. To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences worldwide.”​

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently busy with the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.