A spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has kept audiences excited ever since it was announced. Finally, after a long wait, the first glimpse of the highly anticipated film is here. The first official poster of the film has been unveiled, along with the announcement of its release date. Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh’s Sitaare Zameen Par will be releasing in cinemas on June 20, 2025.

Now, with the release of the first poster, the anticipation has reached new heights. The poster features Aamir Khan along with 10 debutant actors, hinting at yet another joyful, refreshing and enchanting tale on the horizon. With the film, Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Captivating and intriguing, the first look has ignited excitement to see more from the film.

Moreover, with Sitaare Zameen Par, viewers will witness Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after a long time and this time he will be seen opposite Genelia Deshmukh. Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022.

The poster of Sitaare Zameen Par clearly suggests that he is set to deliver something truly special with this much-awaited film.

The film Is directed by RS Prasanna, who also directed ShubhMangal Saavdhan, a barrier-breaking blockbuster.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead. The lyrics of the film are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is given by Shankar-Easaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Ravi Bhagchandka and Aparna Purohit. Sitaare Zameen Par will release on 20th June.

