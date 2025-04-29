Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par is one of the most anticipated films of the season. The trailer of the film was scheduled to release this week, however, it has now been delayed due to the Pahalgam tragedy. The decision was made as a gesture of respect for the lives lost in the horrific incident and in acknowledgement of the sombre national mood that has followed.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par aims to build on the emotional depth and social awareness that made Taare Zameen Par so impactful.

At its heart, the film follows the transformative journey of a man who, through his interactions with children who perceive the world differently, is compelled to face his own shortcomings. As Aamir Khan describes it, the emotional journey is expected to strike a chord with audiences just as deeply as its predecessor did.

The trailer was set for a grand launch this week, with important promotional efforts already in place. However, sources from the industry revealed that “Aamir Khan and his team felt it would be inappropriate to proceed with the launch at this time.”

The new release date for the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par will be announced once the situation in the country stabilises.

Made under the production of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. RS Prasanna has directed the film.