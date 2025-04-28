Aamir Khan was spotted at his former wife Reena Dutta’s house in Mumbai. He visited Reena with his current girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Aamir and Gauri have been clicked together on multiple occasions in public, ever since he announced he was dating her for some years now.

Aamir went to Reena’s residence with his son Junaid Khan who recently made a splash with his Bollywood film with Khushi Kapoor.

Aamir wore a simple blue-white outfit, while Gauri complemented him in a pink-white kurta set. Aamir and Reena's son, Junaid, is also seen in the clip.

Aamir’s relationships

Aamir and Reena got married in 1986. They had children, Junaid and Ira. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 16 years of marriage. They have a son named Azad.

Aamir recently opened up about his personal life and organised a media interaction introducing his current girlfriend, Gauri to them. The two had met 25 years ago and lost touch, but reconnected a couple of years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been together for 18 months now.

Gauri been married before and has a six-year-old son.

Aamir and Gauri made their first public appearance as a couple at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is working on his comeback to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, which failed to make a mark at the box office.