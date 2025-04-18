Aamir Khan, fondly known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is one of the most celebrated and influential actors in Indian cinema. With a remarkable career spanning several decades, he has won the hearts of millions not just in India but globally. His films have transcended borders, earning massive acclaim in countries like China, where several of his movies have even broken many records. Known for choosing meaningful stories and delivering powerful performances, Aamir has become a global icon of quality cinema. His international appeal was recently recognized at the prestigious Macau Comedy Festival, where he was specially honoured.
Aamir has an exciting lineup ahead. He’ll next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D’Souza and Darsheel Safary. The film will be releasing in later part of 2025. He also has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline which co-stars Sunny Deol. The period drama is being produced under his banner.
