Aamir Khan, fondly known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is one of the most celebrated and influential actors in Indian cinema. With a remarkable career spanning several decades, he has won the hearts of millions not just in India but globally. His films have transcended borders, earning massive acclaim in countries like China, where several of his movies have even broken many records. Known for choosing meaningful stories and delivering powerful performances, Aamir has become a global icon of quality cinema. His international appeal was recently recognized at the prestigious Macau Comedy Festival, where he was specially honoured.

Aamir Khan attended the Macau Comedy Festival, joining celebrated names like He Wenjun, Xu Zheng, Na Na, Tian Wa, Wen Song, Song Xiaobao, Zhang Chiyu, Joshua Yi, Wang Yingwei, Li Fei, Song Yang, Wang Jianhua, and Stanley Tang, Song Muzi, Xu Wubin, Chang Yuan, Shen Teng, Zhang Chen, Zhao Benshan, Zhou Dayong, Li Zhiliang, Liu Siwei, and Ai Lun.His presence created a stir, highlighting his immense popularity in China. Aamir Khan will join Shen Teng and Ma Li to close the festival with a powerful discussion on “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” exploring comedy’s social impact and cross-cultural future.

Aamir’s films have found extraordinary success in China, far surpassing their Indian box office numbers. His 2009 comedy 3 Idiots was a phenomenal hit, followed by PK in 2014. However, his biggest Chinese box office blockbusters were Dangal (2016), which earned $193 million, and Secret Superstar (2017), which collected $109 million. His heartfelt storytelling and socially relevant themes have deeply resonated with Chinese audiences, making him a true global cinema icon.

Aamir has an exciting lineup ahead. He’ll next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D’Souza and Darsheel Safary. The film will be releasing in later part of 2025. He also has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline which co-stars Sunny Deol. The period drama is being produced under his banner.

