Aamir Khan recently walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt at the second Macau International Comedy Festival. Several videos and photos of the duo arriving at the event together have been doing the rounds of the internet.

In a video, Aamir can be seen arriving at the event and stopping to pose for the cameras. He extends his hand to Gaurio, who takes it as they stop to smile for the paparazzi stationed at the event. They were joined by Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li.

Aamir Khan, Gauri pose for paparazzi

In a photo, Aamir and Gauri, along with Shen Teng and Ma Li, made heart hands as they posed for the camera. They also laughed and shared brief conversations.



For the event, Aamir wore a black kurta and white pyjama and wrapped a black and golden shawl around him. Gauri wore a floral saree.

Yesss, #AamirKhan is visiting China, to receive his 'Master Humor Award' at Macau International Comedy Festival. Welcome back, our 米叔 'Uncle Mi'!



Aamir Khan is sharing stages with some finest comedian stars in China🇨🇳🇮🇳😆❤️(looking forward to a performance of 'AAL IZZ WELL') pic.twitter.com/j6cWRPDlJ0 — Yanyan (@iamhyy) April 12, 2025

Who is Gauri Spratt? Here's what we know about Aamir Khan's girlfriend

As per reports, Aamir, Shen Teng and Ma Li will be part of the closing forum at the festival, themed Laughter is the Best Medicine. They will discuss "cross-cultural dialogue on the social impact and future of the comedy industry". The event started on April 9.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri

A day before Aamir's 60th birthday, the actor confirmed his relationship with Gauri, stating that they had been together for the past year and a half. They were then spotted together for the first time in public in Mumbai as they got into a car ahead of his birthday bash. Aamir had first stepped out of the building and smiled for the paparazzi. He waited for Gauri and quickly escorted her to

the car.

Aamir introduced his girlfriend to the media during an informal meet-and-greet event. “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, we won't have to keep hiding…She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally. we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically,” he said.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The couple share two children, actor Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir later tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.