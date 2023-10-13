Genelia Deshmukh to play the female lead opposite Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par

Sixteen years after she romanced actor Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Genelia Deshmukh is all set to romance his uncle, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the recently announced film Sitaare Zameen Par. Reports state that Genelia will be playing Aamir's love interest in the film which is being helmed by RS Prasanna.



Sitaare Zameen Par will be Aamir's first film after Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, a remake of the iconic Forrest Gump, was released in 2022 and did not do well at the box office. Subsequently, Aamir went on a brief sabbatical to spend time with his family.



Earlier this week, the actor revealed that he has already started work on his next film, titled Sitaare Zameen Par.



Genelia had worked with Aamir's nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2007. The film was produced by Aamir Khan.



About Sitaare Zameen Par



In an interview with News18, Aamir said, “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film. This film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you."



Aamir added, "But the theme is the same. That's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme, but this time, the character of the special child Ishaan in that film -my character helps that character in Taare Zameen Par. In Sitare Zameen Par, those nine boys, who have their own issues, help me. It's the opposite.”



Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of the movie Campeones.

