'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie review: Kareena Kapoor and the story outshine Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan does selective work and so each of his films is eagerly awaited by fans. Four years since his last screen outing in 'Thugs Of Hindostan' (which was disastrous to say the least), Khan returns to the screen with a crucial film called 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan, the film is important for multiple reasons. It is an official Hindi remake of the 1995 film 'Forrest Gump' which is considered a classic till date, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' comes at a time when Bollywood desperately needs a blockbuster, the film celebrates humanity and recounts some important chapters from history.



When the film's trailer came out, I was sceptical. Based on Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Oscar-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' should have ideally been adapted for the Indian audience at least a decade or two back. Tom Hanks was in his 30s and had undergone drastic weight loss to play the part which highlighted a journey of a boy to a man. Khan, on the other hand, is now in their 50s and so the challenges were manifold. Does it translate well on screen? Only in parts.



Adapted to the screen by writer-actor Atul Kulkarni, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' keeps the template of the original same but Indianises it majorly to suit the audience here. As a result the film is able to create its own identity, despite being remade.



What is the story of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?



Aamir Khan plays the titular role of Laal who is a slow-witted man with an exceptional zest for life- something he has learnt from his feisty mother (Mona Singh). Born with a back disability and low IQ, Laal has walked a great part of their childhood with the support of leg braces. A quiet child, he only has one school friend in his life, Rupa D'Souza. The two have been friends for years with Laal always harbouring feelings for Rupa.



The film begins on a train journey from Pathankot to Chandigarh where Laal narrates his extraordinary life to fellow passengers. He is seen carrying a red sweet box- which most assume contains sweets but turns out to be gol gappas. Through his life story, the viewers are taken back in time where Kulkarni and Chandan narrate some of the most important chapters of Indian history from the late 1970s to 2018. From the Emergency era to Operation Blue Star, India Gandhi's assassination, Babri Masjid Demolition, Advani's Rath Yatra, India winning 83 world cup to Sushmita Sen winning Miss Universe crown to the Kargil war to Mumbai Attacks to PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan- all are beautifully incorporated into the story.



Laal is a do-gooder by fault, and is shown to be a part of some important chapters in history. NIt just him, the incidents also have some of his closest people in them. Be it his mother, who always has encouraged him to do things beyond his capabilities or Bala(Naga Chaitanya), a fellow batchmate while they were training in Army or Muhammad Paaji (Manav Vij) a fundamentalist who Laal saves accidentally during the Kargil war or Rupa (Kareena Kapoor) who is in and out of his life through the course of several decades.

The writing of the 'Laal Singh Chaddha'



The beauty of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' lies in the fact that while some important messages are delivered through the narrative, it never turns preachy. It celebrates humanity above religion and caste- somewhat like Aamir's other film 'PK'. But while 'PK' did have Aamir Khan preaching about humanity, here the messaging is subtle and more layered. At the onset, it is about a slow-witted Laal and the people in his life but when you look deeper, the film is a commentary on evolving socio-political scenario in India. Without taking sides the film tries to reiterate that humanity is above religion. "Mazhab Malaria paida kar sakta hai' says Aamir to Vij's character in a poignant moment.



The film takes a few liberties, especially while showing Vij's character who plays a fundamentalist who is saved by Laal during the Kargil war and then treated in an Army hospital. Slightly stretched from reality where the Indian army saves a Pakistani terrorist and then decides to not pursue him when he disappears into thin air after being treated at the Army hospital. Years later, when Laal meets him, Mohammad lives in Mumbai, is wheelchair-bound and more of a recluse wanting to go back home.



Shot all across India by Satyajit Pande, the film's canvas is large and picturesque too. From Ladakh to Kerala, the characters are spread across various cities and states, each having an impact on Laal. The music by Pritam too is praiseworthy.

The performances



Aamir Khan is known to get into the skin of his characters. Here too, as a turban-wearing Sikh, he adapts certain mannerisms from Hanks' portrayal but somehow appears to ham majorly. Wide-eyed with extra eyelashes, he speaks mostly in Punjabi and 'Hmms' more between sentences. On many occasions, Khan's Laal seems a caricature, in others, his performance reminds you of the characters he played in 'PK' and 'Dhoom 3'. It isn't also always very consistent.



The film though has Kareena Kapoor Khan in top form. As the sad, beautiful, conflicted Rupa, Kareena adds a certain amount of warmth to the story. The actress delivers a restrained performance,- similar to her performance in 'Talaash' and totally steals the show in the limited screen time she has. It is so nice to see the actress evolving her craft with this film. Manav Vij and Mona Singh too deliver commendable performances in the film. Naga Chaitanya, in his Bollywood debut, wins heart as the endearing Bala who wants to quit the army and induct Laal into his family business of sewing underwear. Aamir and Naga share great camaraderie on screen. Some of their scenes are the highlight of the film.





The film, thanks to the nostalgia, brings a smile ever so often. Be it with SRK's cameo or Sushmita Sen's winning moment in 1993 Miss Universe pageant or even a glimpse of 1983 cricket world cup- nostalgia filled narrative gives the film more gravitas.



'Laal Singh Chaddha' may have been promoted as Aamir Khan's big film, but the film is worth a watch for actors other than Aamir and for its heartwarming story. This is not Aamir's best performance and don't expect it to impact you the way some of his previous films have. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' releases in theatres on August 11.