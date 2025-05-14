Published: May 14, 2025, 15:10 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 15:10 IST

Aamir Khan is set to make a comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. On Tuesday (May 13), the trailer for Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par was released, and the trailer is full of fun and heartwarming moments.

The trailer was set for release last week. However, it was delayed due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film features Khan as a hot-headed basketball coach, who is assigned to train a team of specially-abled children for the National Basketball Championship.

Set in New Delhi, the trailer follows the story of a disgraced football coach who, after being punished for drunk driving, is given the task of forming and coaching a team of specially-abled players. His biggest challenge lies in helping the team win a basketball championship.

Soon after the trailer was released, many netizens were quick to compare Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par with the Spanish film Campeones. Drawing comparisons between the two films, the X users were quick to share the screengrabs from the Spanish and English versions.

For the unversed, the film in discussion is a Spanish film called Campeones, directed by Javier Fesser. The film is inspired by the Aderes team in Burjassot, Valencia - a team that won twelve Spanish championships between 1999 and 2014.

With rave reviews from the audience and critics alike, the movie was the highest-grossing Spanish-language film of 2018 in Spain. Campeones was submitted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2019 Academy Awards,

In 2023, Hollywood released its version of Champions, a feel-good sports film that follows a team of intellectually disabled players coming together to play the biggest game of their lives, overcoming all the hurdles.

The Hollywood adaptation was released in India on OTT platforms. However, currently it is not available to stream in India. Meanwhile, it is available to watch on Prime Video in other countries globally.