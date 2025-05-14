Published: May 14, 2025, 15:25 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
For many years, Bollywood has been remaking critically acclaimed foreign movies. Check the list here
1 / 12
(Photograph:)
Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the cult classic, Forrest Gump. Based on a 1986 novel by Winston Groom, the film starring Tom Hanks was a massive hit.
The 1994 movie, which was a huge hit and won six Academy Awards in 1995, including Best Actor, follows the story of a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th-century United States. However, the Indian remake was a huge flop.
2 / 12
(Photograph:)
Wanted
Released in 2021, Salman Khan's film is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws. The Indian version showed Khan playing the role of a tough guy who is fighting against a drug cartel in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Korean crime drama revolves around a Seoul detective, who is fighting against the gangs in the city. While Khan’s Eid release failed to impress the audience, the Korean original was a huge hit.
3 / 12
(Photograph:)
Ek Villain
Director Mohit Suri has denied that Ek Villain is inspired by the hit Korean movie I Saw the Devil, which was released in 2010. But the striking similarities between the two films are quite apparent. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish, the movie revolves around a man who is planning revenge on a serial killer, who has killed his lover.
4 / 12
(Photograph:)
Loop Lapeta
Taapsee Pannu's film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run. The film was written and directed by Tom Tykwer and stars Franka Potente as Lola. The story follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in twenty minutes to save her boyfriend's life.
5 / 12
(Photograph:)
Chachi 420
1997's Chachi 420 was a Hindi remake of 1996's Tamil film Avvai Shanmugi. However, the latter was inspired by Mrs. Doubtfire, starring the great comedian-actor Robin Williams. The movie is a cult-classic of comedy genre.
6 / 12
(Photograph:)
Bharat
Khan's 2019 film Bharat is an adaptation of the superhit Korean film Ode to My Father, which was released in 2014 and became one of the highest-grossing movies in Korean cinema history. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie draws inspiration from the original movie's premise, depicting the journey of a man from his childhood through his young adulthood and into old age, highlighting several key moments in Indian history.
7 / 12
(Photograph:)
Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the cult classic, Forrest Gump. Based on a 1986 novel by Winston Groom, the film starring Tom Hanks was a massive hit.
The 1994 movie, which was a huge hit and won six Academy Awards in 1995, including Best Actor, follows the story of a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th-century United States. However, the Indian remake was a huge flop.
8 / 12
(Photograph:)
Wanted
Released in 2021, Salman Khan's film is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws. The Indian version showed Khan playing the role of a tough guy who is fighting against a drug cartel in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Korean crime drama revolves around a Seoul detective, who is fighting against the gangs in the city. While Khan’s Eid release failed to impress the audience, the Korean original was a huge hit.
9 / 12
(Photograph:)
Ek Villain
Director Mohit Suri has denied that Ek Villain is inspired by the hit Korean movie I Saw the Devil, which was released in 2010. But the striking similarities between the two films are quite apparent. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish, the movie revolves around a man who is planning revenge on a serial killer, who has killed his lover.
10 / 12
(Photograph:)
Loop Lapeta
Taapsee Pannu's film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run. The film was written and directed by Tom Tykwer and stars Franka Potente as Lola. The story follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in twenty minutes to save her boyfriend's life.
11 / 12
(Photograph:)
Chachi 420
1997's Chachi 420 was a Hindi remake of 1996's Tamil film Avvai Shanmugi. However, the latter was inspired by Mrs. Doubtfire, starring the great comedian-actor Robin Williams. The movie is a cult-classic of comedy genre.
12 / 12
(Photograph:)
Bharat
Khan's 2019 film Bharat is an adaptation of the superhit Korean film Ode to My Father, which was released in 2014 and became one of the highest-grossing movies in Korean cinema history. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie draws inspiration from the original movie's premise, depicting the journey of a man from his childhood through his young adulthood and into old age, highlighting several key moments in Indian history.