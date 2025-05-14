(Photograph: )

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the cult classic, Forrest Gump. Based on a 1986 novel by Winston Groom, the film starring Tom Hanks was a massive hit. The 1994 movie, which was a huge hit and won six Academy Awards in 1995, including Best Actor, follows the story of a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th-century United States. However, the Indian remake was a huge flop.