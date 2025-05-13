Sitare Zameen Par: First trailer for Aamir Khan's highly anticipated Taare Zameen Par sequel is here|Watch

Published: May 13, 2025, 15:25 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 15:25 IST
The first trailer for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is out. The movie is the highly anticipated spiritual sequel to the blockbuster hit Taare Zameen Par. The initial release of the trailer was delayed due to the India–Pakistan conflict.
The project was officially announced in October 2023, and filming officially began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.