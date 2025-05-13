Sitare Zameen Par: First trailer for Aamir Khan's highly anticipated Taare Zameen Par sequel is here|Watch

Achu Krishnan Written By Published: May 13, 2025, 15:25 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 15:25 IST

Story highlights The first trailer for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is out. The movie is the highly anticipated spiritual sequel to the blockbuster hit Taare Zameen Par.

Show Full Article

The first trailer for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is out. The movie is the highly anticipated spiritual sequel to the blockbuster hit Taare Zameen Par. The initial release of the trailer was delayed due to the India–Pakistan conflict.

From the trailer, we know that Aamir Khan plays a disgraced basketball coach who is ordered to train a team of people on the spectrum by the court after he is arrested for drunk driving.



Watch

Trailer Out Now! 🌟



Directed by: @

Written by:

Produced by: @aparna1502

Starring: pic.twitter.com/u9rPDXN39D 1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey.Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal , 20th June Only In Theatres.Trailer Out Now! 🌟Directed by: @ @r_s_prasanna Written by: @DivyNidhiSharma Produced by: #AamirKhan Starring: #AamirKhan

The project was officially announced in October 2023, and filming officially began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The cinematography is being helmed by G. Srinivas Reddy, editing by Charu Shree Roy, and music composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Genelia Deshmukh co-stars alongside Aamir Khan, and the movie is scheduled to hit the big screen worldwide on 20 June 2025.