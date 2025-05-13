According to a report the letter reads "Madame, after seeing you in a French TV show and seeing your emotion and realising what psychological harm I did to you, that I decided to write to you. Not with the aim of getting forgiveness... I want to tell you human to human how I regret my actions and how I was touched to see you cry... I am sorry for the pain I caused you, your husband, your children and those who love you."
When the court asked Kim if she wanted to respond, she said "I am obviously emotional about it, this experience changed my life, my family's life. Back home in the States I work in the justice system and I want so badly to be a lawyer and I fight for people to seek justice," she said. "I do appreciate the letter for sure. I do appreciate it, I forgive you."