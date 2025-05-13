Published: May 13, 2025, 14:13 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 14:13 IST

Kim Kardashian has testified before a Paris court in the trial of a gang accused of stealing jewellery worth millions from her at gunpoint in her hotel room in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week.

According to the BBC, Kim said she forgave Aomar Ait Khedache, one of the accused, who admitted his guilt and wrote her a letter after his arrest in 2017.

According to a report the letter reads "Madame, after seeing you in a French TV show and seeing your emotion and realising what psychological harm I did to you, that I decided to write to you. Not with the aim of getting forgiveness... I want to tell you human to human how I regret my actions and how I was touched to see you cry... I am sorry for the pain I caused you, your husband, your children and those who love you."

When the court asked Kim if she wanted to respond, she said "I am obviously emotional about it, this experience changed my life, my family's life. Back home in the States I work in the justice system and I want so badly to be a lawyer and I fight for people to seek justice," she said. "I do appreciate the letter for sure. I do appreciate it, I forgive you."

She then gestured towards the accused and looked at him, adding: "But it doesn't change the emotion, the feelings and the trauma and the way my life has changed."

Ten suspects have been on trial since late April over the armed robbery in 2016, during which jewellery worth an estimated $10 million was stolen from the reality TV star.