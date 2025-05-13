On paper, rebooting a popular TV show feels like a good idea. It comes with a solid fan base, nostalgia for the original, and the opportunity to explore new ground, but this does not always work out. They tried to cash in on a successful show but ended up failing to capture new audiences and left fans of the original disappointed.

Whether it was bad writing, tonal shifts, or simply not understanding why the originals worked in the first place, these six shows tried to recapture their original 90s counterparts' magic and bombed.

That '90s Show

That '90s Show Photograph: (X/Netflix)

A revival of the popular sitcom That '70s Show, the new show tried to cash in on the nostalgia of the original by bringing back most of the cast, but failed to find its voice and quickly outstayed its welcome.

The X-Files

The X-Files Photograph: (X/20thcentury)

The original series followed FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, who investigate unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena for the agency. The show is a cult classic and was praised for its writing and performances. Unfortunately, the new show was panned by fans for trying to rewrite the established lore and was quickly forgotten.

Charmed

Charmed Photograph: (X/TheCW)

The show tried to reboot the original with a new cast but was quickly panned by fans and the original cast for its bad writing and performances. Many fans felt the reboot failed to understand what made the original show so special.

Fuller House

Fuller House Photograph: (X/Netflix)

Full House is widely regarded as one of the most influential and popular sitcoms out there, but the reboot didn't have the warmth and sincerity that made the original so beloved by audiences. Instead, it tried to cash in on nostalgia and dated comedy tropes, and was a huge disappointment.

Saved by the Bell

Saved by the Bell Photograph: (X/Peacock)

The show was set 40 years after the original, and despite being self-aware, it quickly turned into a parody of the original show and quickly alienated its fanbase. Many felt it had nothing in common with the tone or humour of the original and was quickly cancelled.

Walker

Walker Photograph: (X/CBS)

A reboot of the classic Chuck Norris series, Walker, Texas Ranger. The new show tried to be more gritty and realistic and did away with the more campy tone of the original. Fans felt it was a completely different show that just borrowed the original's name to cash in on nostalgia.

