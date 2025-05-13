Since John Wick 5 was announced, fans of the action franchise have been speculating about where Keanu Reeves' next mission will take him. The movie is in pre-production, and now director Chad Stahelski has shared an update on the project and what fans can expect in Chapter 5.

John Wick’s story will take a new turn

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, John seemingly died after killing the Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont in a duel and clearing his debt with the High Table. According to Stahelski, the next time we see the master assassin, he will have moved on from his past and will be taking on a new threat.

Speaking to Empire, Chad Stahelski shared, "The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up, so the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It's not a continuation of the High Table. John dealt with his grief. It will be very different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, 'Holy f**k... I gotta go see that.'"

An anime prequel in the works

But before John Wick 5, there will be a prequel anime film set before the events of the first John Wick movie. It follows the assassin on the mission that cemented his status as the world’s greatest hitman. Tasked by the High Table, Wick must eliminate all his rivals in one night to leave his past behind.

The movie will be R-rated, with Shannon Tindle (Lost Ollie, Kubo and the Two Strings) directing.

Meanwhile, fans can catch John Wick in action in the upcoming Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas and will hit the big screen on 6 June 2025.

