The Office is one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms in the world, and since news broke that the show's creator, Greg Daniels, has been working on a spinoff series, fans have been clamouring for some news on the project, and now we finally get our first look and cast details.

The original UK version of The Office was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The US version was developed by Greg Daniels and ran for nine seasons, winning multiple awards, including Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes, and Primetime Emmys.

What is the spinoff about?

The spinoff show is called The Paper and is set after the events of The Office. It follows the same documentary crew, who are now covering a dying Midwestern newspaper that is trying to stage a comeback.

Meet the cast

Actor Óscar Núñez, who played Dunder Mifflin accountant Óscar Martínez in The Office, will be reprising his role and is the only original cast member to return for the spinoff. There is speculation that a few of the original cast may cameo in the new show.

The new cast of the show includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key.

Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, and Ben Silverman, who worked on The Office, will be serving as executive producers on the show.

When and where to watch it?

The Paper does not have an official release date but will premiere on NBC and stream on Peacock in September 2025.

The Scranton documentary crew is heading to Toledo. #ThePaper arrives this September on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Mzmbw7TBzF — Peacock (@peacock) May 12, 2025

