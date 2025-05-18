Zee Cine Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor win

Zee Cine Awards 2025: It was a big night for horror comedies as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2, both sequels to popular fan favourite franchises won big awards. The event was held in Mumbai and was attended by many celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rashmika Mandanna, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, Nitanshi Goel, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Vivek Oberoi and Rasha Thadani, among others.

Among big awards, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan won the best acting awards. They won for Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 respectively.

Hit films like Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amar Singh Chamkila won several awards.

Best Film award went to Stree 2. The film directed by Amar Kaushik was a huge hit with the masses and earned the tag of a big blockbuster. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Full List of Winners of Zee Cine Awards 2025:

Best Cinematography – Laapataa Ladies

Best VFX – Munjyaa

Expert Costume Design – Darshan Jhalan – Laapataa Ladies

Best Production Design – Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Lyrics – Irshad Kamil for Mainu Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Editing – Aarti Bajaj for Amar Singh Chamkila

Expert Background Score – Sandeep Shirodkar – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Expert Sound Design – Kingshuk Moran for Stree 2

Best Music – Sachin-Jigar for Stree 2

Best Film – Stree 2

Best Actress – Shraddha Kapoor for Stree 2

Best Actor – Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In addition to the big awards, celebrities like Kartik, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, performed at the event.