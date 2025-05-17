Wonder Woman: James Gunn drops an update on when fans get to see the DCU's Diane in action
Published: May 17, 2025, 13:30 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 13:30 IST
Story highlights
DC fans have eagerly awaited news on Wonder Woman's return, and James Gunn delivers a promising update about the DCU's plans for the iconic heroine.
The three pillars of DC are Superman, Batman and Wonder. Ever since the DCU was announced, we have been getting steady updates on the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight, with the upcoming Superman movie and Batman: The Brave and the Bold in pre-production, but when it comes to Wonder Woman, the updates have been slim.
While we did get an announcement for a prequel series set on the mystical island of Themyscira, home of the Amazons, we haven't had any updates on a Wonder Woman movie. James Gunn has shared a positive update on when fans can expect to see the DCU's Diane in action.
After sharing the new trailer for Superman, James Gunn was asked on the DCU's Wonder Woman, to which the director replied "Not to be shared publicly yet but yes. Encouraging". While on the surface this does not appear to be much, if online speculations are to be believed there is a strong possibility that we will get an announcement soon.
There are also rumblings that DC Studios is eyeing Andor actress Adria Arjona to play the DCU's Wonder Woman. While the actress is a good choice for the role, we will have to wait till we get an official announcement, which most likely will take place after the release of Superman in July.