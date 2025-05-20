The first teaser for the highly anticipated War 2 has dropped on Jr NTR's birthday. The new teaser promises an epic faceoff between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the YRF Spy Universe. The short teaser also gives us a few quick looks at some intense action set pieces and a stunning bikini-clad Kiara Advani.

Hrithik Roshan had promised great things when he revealed that the first teaser would drop over NTR's birthday. It was a special treat for fans, and the teaser has delivered that and more. The trailer showcases some exotic locations, thrilling car chases and sets up an eventual clash between its two stars.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and will mark Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan.

It was recently revealed that the first look teaser for Jr. NTR's upcoming project with KGF director Prashant Neel was pushed back so that it would not clash with the teaser for War 2.

The project is currently in production under the working title Dragon. The movie is said to be a period drama set in Bangladesh in the 1960s. The movie is rumoured to deal with the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet. Filming will begin on April 22nd in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City.

As for War 2, the movie has almost wrapped filming. The only remaining portion is a dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR that was delayed after Hrithik was injured on the set. Filming will take place in Mumbai this month. War 2 will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be hitting the big screen worldwide on August 14, 2025.

