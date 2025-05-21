It seems that Amazon's Tomb Raider reboot series is still going forward despite rumours of cancellation. A new report claims that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will be playing the role of treasure hunter Lara Croft, with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing and executive producing the upcoming live-action show.

The Hollywood Reporter had claimed that Sophie Turner had been in talks to star in the series. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the actress showed off her new action-hero physique, which has fuelled the rumours that an official announcement is on the way.

What is Tomb Raider about?

Based on the popular video game franchise, Tomb Raider follows adventurer and treasure hunter Lara Croft as she travels to exotic locations and uncovers ancient mysteries lost to time. This new reboot series will be the third live-action adaptation of the franchise.

The first was the movies from the 1990s that starred Angelina Jolie, which, despite mixed reviews from critics, have garnered a cult following. In 2018, they released a reboot movie starring Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander and, despite box office success, a sequel never materialised.

Waller-Bridge promises gritty new take

Speaking about the series, showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge shared her love for the franchise and her excitement for the upcoming series: "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

According to LifeStyleMag, the new show will be similar to the 2013 video games and will have a lot of gritty and intense action. They also said that Sophie Turner has undergone an intense workout regimen, along with weapons and martial arts training, to prepare for the role.