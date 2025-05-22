Kim Kardashian finally gets her law degree after 6 years

After six years, Kim Kardashian got her law degree by completing her Law Office Study Program. Kim shared the news via a series of Instagram stories and showed her backyard graduation with her family and close friends. The four-year course took longer to complete due to the pandemic.

A non-traditional path to a law degree

The Law Office Study Program (LOSP) is a special program in the state of California that allows a person to get a law degree outside of college. It is a self-study course that is run under the mentorship and supervision of a lawyer.

In addition to her kids, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker were present for the ceremony along with CNN political commentator Van Jones.

According to People, Jessica Jackson, one of the lawyers who sponsored Kim's program, spoke during the ceremony, saying, "Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study, that's time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others."

Fuelled by a passion for Justice Reform

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Kim spoke about the work that went in and her passion for criminal justice reform: "I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it. I'm very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform, and I want to advocate for those who I feel were wrongfully convicted."

Kim announced her dream of following in her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.'s, footsteps in 2019. In 2021, she announced that she had passed her First-Year Law Student's Examination on her fourth try. She announced the news on X, saying:

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me."