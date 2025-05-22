Dhanush will collaborate with director Om Raut on a biopic about former Indian president and aerospace scientist A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. He became president in 2002 and was referred to as the "People's President" due to his popularity. The movie will be titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India.

The Journey from Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Abdul Kalam spent four decades as a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He also played a vital role in developing India's nuclear weapons program.

The project, along with a first-look poster, was shared by Om Raut via Instagram. "From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins… India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher".

A big-budget tribute to a national hero

The movie will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anil Sunkara under the banners of T-Series, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainment. Saiwyn Quadras, known for his work on Neerja and Mary Kom, wrote the script for the biopic.

Om Raut also released a statement after the project was announced: “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation.”

A Life that inspired generations

“To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global South. It's the most important experience of my life. His life is a lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from.”

While the rest of the cast has not been announced, the movie will explore Abdul Kalam's early life and focus on his work on India's missile programs and his later life as President of India. The movie is expected to start production in the latter half of 2025.