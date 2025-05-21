Director Ram Gopal Varma is not a stranger to controversy and recently he found himself in hot water after he made lewd comments directed at Kiara Advani's bikini scene from the recently released first teaser for the upcoming Bollywood film War 2.

Controversial post sparks backlash

In a now-deleted post on X, Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of Kiara from the teaser and said: “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b**buster”. What followed was a lot of backlash against the director for his vulgar comments.

RGV backpedals with new post

Now Ram Gopal Varma has done a complete 180, and after deleting the post, shared a picture from the teaser which focused on the eyes of the movie's two leads, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. So it seems that he feared further backlash and backpedalled.

War 2 teaser impresses despite criticism

Despite this, the first teaser for War 2 has been receiving mostly positive reactions from fans, with many noting how stunning Kiara Advani looked in the short teaser and how both Hrithik and Jr. NTR delivered on the intense vibe the movie promises.

While there was genuine criticism about the poorly executed green screen in the teaser, we have to factor in that the movie is still in production and will only be hitting the big screen in August. The first teaser was released on Jr. NTR's birthday. The RRR star will be making his Bollywood debut in the movie.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan.

War 2 will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be hitting the big screen worldwide on August 14, 2025.