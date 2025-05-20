Kiara Advani lists a series of firsts as War 2 teaser is unveiled, ‘First YRF film, first bikini shot’

Asthe teaser of War 2 was unveiled on Tuesday, the film’s leading lady Kiara Advani shared a series of first she experienced while working in the film.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with actor husband Sidharth Malhotra, took to her Instagram stories to share the teaser of War 2. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Kiara’s list of firsts

Along with the video, the actress wrote, “Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji)."

The teaser gives a glimpse of Kiara’s character, who is seen wearing a fluorescent bikini in one shot and dancing with Hrithik in another shot.

Kiara also said, "Here's the teaser, hope we have got you excited for August!"

About War 2 teaser

In the 1-minute, 30-second-long teaser, Hrithik and Jr NTR are seen as arch-nemesis who face off against each other.



According to reports, Hrithik will reprise his character Kabir from War, while Jr NTR will play the antagonist in the film. War 2 teaser was released by Yash Raj Films on Tuesday morning, on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday.



War 2 will release in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

More about War 2

The second instalment of War franchise has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of Indian cinema. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. The first film was directed by Sidharth Anand. War 2 is part of YRF Spy Universe.

YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe also includes Salman Khan's Tiger series: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3. War was followed by 2023's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The spyverse will also including the ambitious Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman and Shah Rukh, and Alpha, billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.