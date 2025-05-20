Jr NTR birthday special: From Devara to Janatha Garage, 8 popular films featuring War 2 actor

Published: May 20, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 14:59 IST
Jr NTR is creating buzz after Hrithik Roshan highly anticipated film War teaser was dropped by the makers. On the occasion of his birthday, check out 8 popular film featuring him.
1 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jr NTR in an action scene in War 2
Jr NTR in an action scene in War 2
2 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jr NTR and Mohanlal in Janatha Garage
The Telugu-language film tells the story of an environmental activist who comes to Hyderabad for official work, but gets entangled with the local hooligans. How he and his garage workers punish the culprits forms the main crux of the story. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also features Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen and Sai Kumar among others.
3 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jr NTR in opening scene of RRR
RRR tells the story of a fearless warrior who sets out on a mission for independent India. Helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, the historical drama also features Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris among others.
4 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1
Devara follows the story of a village chief's son who secretly continues his father's mission to end smuggling, while pretending to be weak and maintaining the illusion that his father is still alive. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Saif Ali Khan, Chaitra Rai and Zarina Wahab among others.
5 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Brindavanam
Brindavanam is about Krishna, Bhumi and Indu who get trapped in a love triangle and how the truth unfold becomes the main crux of the story. Helmed by Vamsi Paidapally, the film stars Kajal Aggawaral, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Srihari and Prakash Raj among others.
6 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Nannaku Prematho
Nannaku Prematho is the story of a bond between father and son. The Telugu language action film is directed by Sukumar and stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathu Babu, Rajendra Prasad and Rajeev Kanakala among others.
7 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jai Lava Kusa
The film follows the story of three triplets Jai, Lava and Kusa who get separated at a young age and follow different paths in life. Helmed by K.S. Ravindra, the film features Raashii Khanna, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Hamsa Nandini and Nivetha Thomas among others.
8 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Simhadri
S.S. Rajamouli directorial Simhadri tells the tale of Simhadri, a loyal servant in a landlord's house who leads a secret life as Singamalai, a powerful leader in the state of Kerala. The action film also features Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Nassar and Brahmanandam among others.
9 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)
Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava
Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is about a young man who avenges his father's death but soon faces various questions and problems and sets out to find answers to it. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and Sunil among others.