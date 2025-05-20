Jr NTR birthday special: From Devara to Janatha Garage, 8 popular films featuring War 2 actor

(Photograph: Instagram )

Jr NTR and Mohanlal in Janatha Garage

The Telugu-language film tells the story of an environmental activist who comes to Hyderabad for official work, but gets entangled with the local hooligans. How he and his garage workers punish the culprits forms the main crux of the story. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also features Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen and Sai Kumar among others.