Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan are reportedly reuniting for the much-anticipated film Krrish 4.
Hrithik Roshan is not only starring but also taking on the role of director for this film, continuing the legacy of the franchise
Priyanka Chopra is expected to reprise her role as Priya, adding excitement to the reunion of these two popular Bollywood actors
The two actors recently met in New York City, where Hrithik attended a Broadway show featuring Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, titled "The Last Five Years"
The news of their reunion sparked widespread speculation online, with fans eagerly anticipating Priyanka's return to the Krrish series.
According to sources, the script for "Krrish 4" has been finalized, and pre-production work is underway, with filming set to begin soon after Hrithik returns to India
The movie will continue the storyline from previous films in the franchise, including Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3, promising a thrilling continuation for fans