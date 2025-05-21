Queen of Cannes returns! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a show-stopping white saree

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the French Riviera to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
On Wednesday (May 21), Aishwarya arrived at the festival for the screening of the film The History of Sound.
Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran, looked every inch of the diva in the stunning white saree, exuding regal charm.
She made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous ivory saree with golden border, paired with a full-sleeve blouse.
Draping in six yards of elegance, Aishwarya accessorised her look with layered ruby necklaces with a choker featuring a large central stone.