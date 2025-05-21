The first look poster for Mohanlal's upcoming movie Hridayapoorvam with director Sathiyan Anthikad is out as a birthday treat for fans. Mohanlal is celebrating his 64th birthday today. The poster focuses on the three leads of the movie: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap.

A long-awaited reunion with Sathiyan Anthikad

Mohanlal and Sathiyan Anthikad have worked together on some of the most well-loved Malayalam films of all time like Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Pingami and Varavelpu. They last worked together on the 2015 comedy Ennum Eppozhum.

While plot details remain under wraps, it is rumoured that Mohanlal plays a character who recently had a heart transplant. Considering the duo's track record, audiences can look forward to seeing a fun, feel-good entertainer in theatres soon.

Hridayapoorvam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas with a screenplay by Sonu T. P. The cinematography for the movie will be helmed by Anu Moothedath, editing by K. Rajagopal and music composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Mohanlal’s box office streak continues

Mohanlal has had a great run at the box office in 2025 with two back-to-back blockbusters. He kicked off the year with the political thriller L2: Empuraan. The movie grossed 268 crores ($31 million) worldwide and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

His second film was the crime thriller Thudarum, which reunited him with actress Shobana and received rave reviews from critics and audiences. It has grossed over 220 crores ($25.6 million) at the box office and is still running successfully in theatres.

No doubt that Mohanlal is hoping to continue his box-office success with a third hit. The supporting cast of Hridayapoorvam includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Lalu Alex, Janardanan, Nishan, and Baburaj.

With the release of the poster, we can expect a teaser for the movie in the coming weeks. Hridayapoorvam is scheduled to be released theatrically on 28 August 2025.