There have been a lot of leaks and speculations regarding James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie. After all, the movie will kick off the DCU and will have a ton of easter eggs and references to future projects set inside the universe. A new report claims that the upcoming movie will contain two post-credit scenes.

Green Lantern may make his debut

Film Threat reports the movie will have two post-credit scenes. The first will feature the Green Lantern Hal Jordan. This could possibly be a setup for the HBO Max series Lanterns, where the Green Lantern Hal Jordan played by Kyle Chandler is sent to Earth to investigate a murder.

The series is currently in production and will also introduce John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), a former Marine who later receives a Green Lantern ring and becomes Jordan’s trainee. The series is expected to stream in 2026.

Brainiac enters the DCU

The second post-credit scene will introduce the supervillain Brainiac into the DCU. In the comics, Brainiac is a superintelligent android who is obsessed with collecting all known knowledge in the universe. Brainiac has faced off against Superman and the Justice League multiple times and is a powerful threat.

Now, it remains to be seen if these rumours turn out to be true. However, DC fans will have to wait till July when Superman hits theatres across the globe. The movie will focus on Superman's first year in Metropolis.

An ensemble star cast

David Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The movie is rumoured to include several surprise cameos, with one rumoured to be Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Superman’s cousin.

The film boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Superman premieres worldwide on 11 July 2025.