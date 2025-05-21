The queen of Cannes is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the French Riviera to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival.



Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran, looked every inch of the diva in the stunning white saree, exuding regal charm.

Aishwarya Rai exudes royal charm



On Wednesday (May 21), Aishwarya arrived at the festival for the screening of the film The History of Sound. The actress, who is a global ambassador for Loreal Paris, made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous ivory saree with golden border, paired with a full-sleeve blouse. She also carried a matching stole that had long train.

Draping six yards of elegance, Aishwarya accessorized her look with layered ruby necklaces with a choker featuring a large central stone. She also wore a flower rings with a matching earrings. What stood out was the vermillion (sindoor) - a silent answer to all the divorce rumors. For over a year now, separation rumours have been swirling about Aishwarya and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. However, with her latest appearance, the actress has effectively put all the divorce rumours to rest, telling the world that everything is fine at her home.



On the makeup side, Aishwarya kept her look natural, accentuating her eyes with a winged eyeliner and a soft brown lipstick.



Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. She waved to the fans with a huge smile and blew kisses as she walked on the red carpet elegantly.

Soon after Aishwarya made her first appearance, netizen couldn't keep calm.



Commenting on her beauty, one user wrote, ''Happy International Aishwarya Rai Cannes day folks ❤️✌️.''

Another wrote, ''This is why Aishwarya Rai remains an icon - making a statement with no need for words.''



The Bollywood diva has been a regular at Cannes over the last two decades and has given us several iconic look. This is diva's 23rd year at the festival. Her first appearance was in 2002 when she attended the festival with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their film Devdas.

