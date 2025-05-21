(Photograph: Instagram )

Homebound- a story of two friends

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is a story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who pursue a police job that offers them the dignity they have long been denied. As they move closer to their goal, rising desperation begins to strain the bond between them. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa play the leads while Janhvi Kapoor is in a cameo role.