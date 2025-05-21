Published: May 21, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 16:12 IST
It was a night when Bollywood glam met storytelling at the Cannes. Indian film Homebound- backed by Karan Johar and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan- premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025
1 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram/Rhea Kapoor)
Indian film Homebound at Cannes
Homebound at Cannes
2 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Debutants at Cannes
It was a night when Bollywood glam met storytelling at the Cannes. Indian film Homebound- backed by Karan Johar and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan- premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and the team- comprising of actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa- took to the Cannes red carpet dressed in designer best.
3 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Neeraj Ghaywan's second outing at Cannes
Neeraj Ghaywan's first film Masaan had premiered at Cannes 2015. Nine years later, the director is back with his second film Homebound featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.
4 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jahnvi Kapoor brings Sridevi glam
Jahnvi Kapoor looked stunning in a salmon pink structured dress with a dramatic hood by designer Tarun Tahiliani. She accessorised her look with multiple strings of pearls. Most fans couldn't stop raving about her look which reminded them of her mother, the late Sridevi.
5 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Janhvi, Ishaan's Cannes debut
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter had made their debut in Dhadak back in 2018. Years later the two actors reunited on the Cannes red carpet for their debut appearance at the festival.
6 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Homebound- a story of two friends
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is a story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who pursue a police job that offers them the dignity they have long been denied. As they move closer to their goal, rising desperation begins to strain the bond between them. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa play the leads while Janhvi Kapoor is in a cameo role.
7 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Team Homebound
Apart from Ghywan and the lead actors, the premiere of the film also had producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and other team members of the film in attendance
8 / 8
(Photograph:WION)
Natasha Poonawalla brings Hollywood charm
Natasha Poonawalla, Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India, made a stunning appearance at the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, this time also supporting the drama film Homebound. Natasha's black, bejewelled outfit reminded everyone of vintage Hollywood glam. She broke the monotony of black with bright yellow cape.